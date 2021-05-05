Semiconductor Shortage Hits Ford Bronco SUV, Ranger Pickup Production

The latest production cuts from Ford due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips will impact early production of its highly anticipated Bronco SUV.

The downtime will not impact the Ford's plan to begin delivering the vehicles to dealers this summer, according to a company spokeswoman.

Aside from Bronco, others vehicles impacted by the cuts include Ford's Super Duty models and Mustang.

DETROIT – Ford Motor confirmed Wednesday another round of production cuts due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, saying it will impact early output of its highly anticipated Bronco SUV.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The automaker said it will extend shutdown times at several plants and add two weeks of downtime starting May 17 at its Michigan Assembly plant. The facility currently produces the Ford Ranger midsize pickup and early models of the relaunched Bronco, which was scheduled to start full production this summer.

The downtime won't impact Ford's plan to begin delivering the vehicles to dealers this summer, according to a company spokeswoman. Ford previously delayed the Bronco's spring launch due to coronavirus-related problems in its supply chain.

Other than Michigan Assembly, Ford said it was adding shutdowns during that two-week timeframe at three other plants in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. They produce a variety of vehicles ranging from the automaker's Super Duty pickups to Ford Mustang.

The added shutdown times come a week after Ford CEO Jim Farley warned investors that the company expected to lose about 50% of its planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter.

Ford now expects problems from the chip shortage to cut about $2.5 billion from its earnings in 2021, the high end of its previous guidance for the year.

Semiconductors are key components in automotive manufacturing, used in infotainment, power steering and braking systems, among other things.

As multiple plants shuttered last year due to Covid, suppliers directed semiconductors away from automakers to other industries, creating a shortage after consumer demand snapped back stronger than expected. The parts can contain several different sizes and types of chips.

Here's a look at the most recent shutdown announcements provided by Ford: