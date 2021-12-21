Money Report

Separate Or Joint Banking Account? Why You Should Talk About Money by the Third Date

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Thomas Barwick

Truly getting to know someone can take years.

But if you are looking for a potential partner, you'll need to ask questions about money by the third date, according to financial psychologist Brad Klontz.

"A successful relationship is really a series of successful negotiations," said Klontz.

And if a future couple understands each other's philosophy about money early on, they will be more likely to find solutions that can work for both parties.

Check out this video to learn what questions you need to ask before things get serious and what to do once you know the answers.

