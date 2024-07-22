S&P 500 futures slightly lower as investors await key earnings reports: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were 0.14% lower early Tuesday, with traders readying for earnings reports from major companies after the benchmark posted its best day in more than a month.

Futures tied to the broad index sat near their flatline. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.26%.

Those moves follow a winning day on Wall Street as technology stocks rebounded from last week's sell-off. The S&P 500 rose more than 1% for its best session since early June, while the Dow ticked higher by 0.3%.

Given this theme, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.6% climb. The S&P 500 was led higher by the information technology and communication services sectors, which gained roughly 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

The small cap-focused Russell 2000 added 1.7% in the session. This built on last week's gain, which was seen as a sign of traders moving money to this cohort from Big Tech names that have seen monster gains this year.

The shift to small caps also comes as investors grow increasingly excited that the Federal Reserve will soon begin lowering interest rates, a move seen as particularly helpful for smaller and more cyclically oriented companies.

Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, said the rotation from megacap tech to small-cap stocks seen last week is still prevalent. He said Monday's broad advance is an attempt from investors to get ahead of potentially positive earning reports over the next few days and the personal consumption expenditures price index reading due at the end of the week.

"I do believe this rotation story is still intact," Tentarelli said. "If we get that bullish inflation report, I think you could see another leg higher in small caps and the banks."

As corporate earnings season ramps up, investors will keep an eye on releases from well-known companies such as General Motors, Coca-Cola, Comcast, UPS and Spotify due before the bell Tuesday. Technology giants Alphabet and Tesla, as well as toymaker Mattel, are expected to post results after the closing bell.

Traders will also watch Tuesday morning for economic data on nonmanufacturing and existing home sales.

European markets inch higher as investors assess earnings reports

European stocks inched higher Tuesday as investors awaited the latest earnings reports from regional companies.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last 0.15% higher at 9:46 a.m. London time. Sectors were mixed, with mining stocks shedding 1.39%, while tech rose 1.28%.

European markets contended with a series of earnings reports and updates from companies including Porsche, Thales, Randstad and Banco de Sabadell. LVMH is set to report earnings after European markets close on Tuesday.

CBOE Volatility Index rate of change indicator hits April high last week

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)'s 10-day rate of change indicator rose to 32 last week. That marks its highest level since April, according to data analyzed by Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Welch.

In the five times the indicator — not to be confused with the index itself — has touched this level over the past two years, Welch said it only once coincided with a near-term low in the stock market. In the other four occasions, he noted that the S&P 500 pulled back by between 2% and 10%.

Dubbed Wall Street's "fear gauge," the VIX offers a reading of volatility in the market.

Ether ETFs poised for Tuesday debut

Ether ETFs seem set to launch in the U.S. on Tuesday, about six months after the debut of bitcoin funds.

Some of the companies that have been vying to launch ether funds include massive asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity and VanEck. Crypto-focused firms like Bitwise, 21Shares and Grayscale — which is effectively converting its multi-billion dollar Ethereum Trust into two ETFs with different fee levels — are also jumping in.

The ether ETFs are expected to have less demand, at least initially, than the bitcoin ETFs, which have so far attracted more than $16 billion in net inflows, according to FactSet. Still, the funds are another sign that crypto is becoming increasingly entwined with the traditional financial system.

"Today's approval represents further proof that crypto as an asset class is here to stay," Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president of 21Shares, said in a statement.

