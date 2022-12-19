Stock Futures Rise Slightly After Major Averages Extend Losses to Start the Week

Stock futures were slightly higher on Monday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

During regular trading on Monday, the Dow shed more than 162 points, or about 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1.5%. Stocks are on track to end the month and the year in the red, and investors' hopes for a Santa Claus rally are fading fast.

"There's still no Santa sighting. Buckle up," said Louis Navellier, founder of growth investing firm Navellier & Associates. "One would like to think all the bad news is in. There are no more Fed moves until February at the earliest. We're not gapping down but certainly not clawing back last week's losses."

Fears that the Federal Reserve could tip the economy into a recession plagued investors. Last week, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points and policymakers indicated the terminal rate could rise as high as 5.1%.

Other central banks in hawkish mode put further pressure on traders, with the European Central Bank raising rates and its outlook for further hikes last week.

"Over 90% of central banks have hiked interest rates this year, making the (mostly) global coordinated effort unprecedented" said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial. "The good news? We think we're close to the end of these rate hiking cycles, which could lessen the headwind we've seen on global financial markets this year."

A handful of big companies will report their quarterly results this week ahead of the Christmas holiday. General Mills will report before the bell Tuesday. Nike and FedEx are set to report after the bell.

In economic data, housing starts data for November are due Tuesday morning. This week promises lots of insight into the housing industry. Sales data for existing homes and new homes will be released Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

November's personal consumption expenditures report, a preferred measure of inflation for the Fed, is due on Friday.

The days of the ‘Fed put’ are behind us, says Verdence’s Horneman

Historically, the market could count on the Federal Reserve to step in with easy policy to help limit big losses in equities, which has been known since the days of former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan as "the Fed put."

Those days may be over now, however, thanks to inflation that's expected to remain higher that it's been over the past decade and a money supple near record highs, according to Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Management.

"There is still too much liquidity that needs to be drained," she said. "This means that the days of the Fed coming in and cutting rates to zero at any sign of economic weakness are behind us. Instead, expect more volatility in economic growth and potentially more frequent mild recessions over the next decade."

— Tanaya Macheel

FuelCell rises after hours

Shares of FuelCell Energy rose more than 5% at one point in extended trading Monday night after the integrated fuel cell company announced it has completed site construction for its project on the U.S. Navy Submarine Base and commercial operations began Dec. 16.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened little changed on Monday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures were down by 0.07%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.05%.

— Tanaya Macheel