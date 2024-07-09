Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches another record close: Live updates

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

NYSE

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Tuesday after the S&P 500 notched a fresh record close.

Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were little changed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Wall Street is coming off a mixed session that pushed the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 to new records as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that keeping rates elevated for too long could stunt economic growth. The S&P 500 edged up 0.07%, while the Nasdaq added 0.14%. The 30-stock Dow ticked down 52.82 points, or 0.13%.

"Reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment," said Powell, speaking to the Senate Banking Committee as part of his semiannual address to Congress on Tuesday. He continues his testimony Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee. "More good data would strengthen our confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%," Powell added.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wednesday marks a light day for economic data, with a final wholesale inventories reading for May due ahead of the June consumer price index reading on Thursday. The June producer price index will follow on Friday.

Many view the upcoming CPI print as a key test for the market and the outlook for rate cuts.

"If we get a cooler print on CPI this week and if get a cooler print on PPI, September will get priced in as a lock," Liz Young Thomas, SoFi's head of investment strategy, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday, cautioning that at some point, cooler data may become too cool.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Biden announces new NATO aid for Ukraine, as his reelection campaign teeters

news 1 hour ago

Every employee needs a ‘Yay Folder,' says author of ‘Smart, Not Loud:' Here's what that means

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Tuesday. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline.

— Samantha Subin

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us