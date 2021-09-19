Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Stock Futures Dip After Dow Notches Three Straight Losing Weeks for First Time in 2021

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures dipped in overnight trading Sunday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned in three straight weeks of losses for the first time since September 2020.

Futures on the Dow shed 114 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked 0.2% lower.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Stocks have struggled in September, a seasonally weak month for the market.

The Dow closed Friday's regular session 166.44 points, or 0.5%, lower at 34,584.88. The S&P 500 shed 0.9% to 4,432.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% to close at 15,043.97.

Money Report

markets 19 mins ago

Australian Stocks Set for Lower Start; Major Asia Markets Closed for Holidays

Asia News 30 mins ago

Covid-19 Is a ‘Wake-Up Call' to Act on Southeast Asia's Food Waste Crisis, Experts Say

The S&P 500 saw its biggest trading volume Friday since July 19, more than doubling its 30-day average volume. Friday coincided with the expiration of stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures — a quarterly event known as "quadruple witching."

All three major averages are negative for the month, but still sit less than 3% below their all-time highs.

The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated September meeting is set to occur this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday at the conclusion of the two-day meeting. Investors are awaiting insights about the Fed's tapering of its easy monetary policy.

Powell has said the so-called tapering could occur this year, but investors are waiting for more specifics, particularly after mixed economic data released since Powell's last comments.

"Factors to build a 'wall of worry' are present (i.e., China, supply chain issues, Fed policy, debt ceiling, infrastructure/tax bill), though markets are not too disturbed for now. Normal pullbacks and volatility are to be expected, and we would use these periods as opportunities," Raymond James Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam said in a note.

Investors also await a number of major quarterly earnings reports this week with Adobe, FedEx, Darden Restaurants, Nike and Costco posting financial results.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsinvestingfinanceInvestment strategyU.S. Markets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us