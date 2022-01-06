Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Taco Bell Launches Taco-A-Day Subscription Program Nationwide to Drive Visits

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • Taco Bell is launching a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide Thursday to drive more frequent visits.
  • Customers with the Taco Lover's Pass can order one taco — a crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco or the supreme version of any of those — each day for 30 days straight on the chain's app.
  • The pass costs around $10 a month, depending on the location.

Taco Bell is launching a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide Thursday to drive more frequent visits.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Customers with the Taco Lover's Pass can order one taco — a crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco or the supreme version of any of those — each day for 30 days straight on the chain's app.

The pass costs around $10 a month, depending on the location.

Money Report

US: News 30 mins ago

Should You Rent Or Buy a Home? Prices Are Surging Either Way, and That's Complicating Things

Investment strategy 1 hour ago

Didn't Get the Last Stimulus Check? There's Still Time to Claim It

In its latest quarter, the Yum Brands chain reported U.S. same-store sales growth of 5%, falling short of Wall Street's high expectations. Taco Bell is typically the top performer in Yum's portfolio.

The chain has struggled to recover late-night and breakfast sales throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but it relaunched breakfast in August. The subscription program will likely encourage more frequent visits from customers, who might choose to order additional items with their subscription taco.

Taco Bell tested the subscription program in Tucson, Arizona, in September and saw measured success. According to Taco Bell, 20% of customers who purchased the pass were new to the chain's rewards program. Another 20% of consumers renewed their pass for a second time.

Other restaurant chains have launched similar subscription programs, with mixed success.

Restaurant Brand International's Burger King launched a coffee subscription program in 2019 for $5 a month to help promote its breakfast menu but discontinued it several months later.

Panera Bread, which is privately owned, launched its own version in 2020 that offered unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 a month, with three free months baked in. Less than a year later, the program had nearly half a million paying subscribers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businessretail
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us