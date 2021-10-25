Tesla Shares Rise After Hertz Says It Will Buy 100,000 Electric Vehicles

Tesla shares are up more than 4% pre-market, following news that Hertz would order 100,000 vehicles to build an elective vehicle rental fleet.

Tesla shares were up more than 4% premarket Monday, following news that Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles to build out an elective vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022.

News of the deal briefly brought Tesla's stock to more than $949 pre-market, a new record-high, just one trading day after shares hit $900.

The deal, which will bring in a reported $4.2 billion for Tesla, is the largest ever purchase of electric vehicles, Bloomberg previously reported.

Tesla could not be reached for comment.

Bloomberg also reported the cars are slated for delivery within the next 14 months and will be available to customers in the U.S. and parts of Europe as early as November, according to the people.

The deal comes more than a year after Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection during the height of the pandemic, as demand for travel and rental vehicles waned. This year, investors from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management said they would take over the company.

--CNBC's Michael Wayland contributed to this report.