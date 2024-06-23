The No. 1 ‘counterintuitive' piece of advice for job seekers in today's market, says career coach

When Brianna Doe isn't busy building her own marketing agency, Verbatim, she's providing free coaching and mentorship to people looking for a job.

Some of the job seekers she works with have been looking for new work for over a year, if not longer, she tells CNBC Make It: "The job market is ridiculous."

By the numbers, the U.S. labor market is strong on paper with low unemployment and high job openings. But the experience of finding new work is still tough for many who face so-called ghost job listings, drawn-out interviews or competition for early-career roles.

To those on the job market, Doe has one big piece of advice: It "might be a little counterintuitive, but it's actually to step away from your computer."

To preface, she says, "I understand you need a job; you need the money. I don't want to take away from that." That being said, she also emphasizes that "it is so important to prioritize your mental health."

That could be as simple as shutting down your computer at a set time every day, going for a walk, getting fresh air, or doing "affordable or free things that bring you joy," Doe explains.

"Just make sure you're finding some sort of balance," she adds.

Taking breaks throughout the job-search process can benefit you further down the road.

"The longer you just spend sitting in front of your computer filling out application after application after application, it really can start to wear on you, and then that will come through in the interviews as well," Doe says.

Aside from taking care of your mental and emotional help, Doe also recommends being strategic about the resources you seek out for help.

She often refers people to ADP List, a free networking platform that connects mentors and mentees across different industries.

"You don't have to spend money" to have professionals review your resume, help you practice your networking and interviewing skills, or offer other career advice, Doe says. "You can find somebody who's really willing to help."

