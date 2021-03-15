Trump Warned GOP Groups Against Using His Image and Name – But These Merchants Are Still Cashing in

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has warned Republican campaign organizations against using his name and likeness to raise money.

Yet several pro-Trump merchants continue to make money off the former president.

The companies have been using Facebook to promote some of their products since the social media giant resumed political ads on its site.

The businesses using the Trump name to sell various items appear to be capitalizing on his popularity in the Republican Party to make some money even after he has left office.

Some of the online shops sell items that continue to promote the false narrative that the election was stolen from Trump. The companies have been using Facebook to promote some of their products since the social media giant resumed political ads on its site.

Attorneys for Trump recently sent a letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee to demand they stop using his name to reel in campaign cash. The president also urged supporters to send money to his Save America PAC as the main entity for his future political endeavors.

The RNC pushed back on Trump in a follow-up letter and has continued to use the former president's name to raise money.

It is unclear whether Trump's legal advisors have sent similar letters to online sellers using his name to hawk merchandise. A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment. The businesses also did not respond to requests for comment.

A group called Proud Patriots is charging nearly $30 for what they call a "2021 Inauguration" $2 bill. The display holder for the bill has Trump's name and face on it. Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden.

The website also lists a half-dollar coin and labels it as a "Still My President" authentic half-dollar. One side of the coin appears to have a picture of Trump and the phrase "Still My President."

Republican Dogs, which has multiple pro-Trump goods for pets, is selling a Trump 2024 flag for $15.95. The flag reads "Make Votes Count Again," echoing a similar false complaint by Trump that the election was stolen from him and that votes were not counted. Federal and state officials have said no such problems occurred during the 2020 contest.

I Love My Freedom is promoting the sale of a T-shirt for around $25 that says "Jesus Is My Savior" and "Trump Is My President."

Since Facebook has resumed allowing political ads on its platform, these businesses have used the social media giant to promote their items, including Trump bobble heads and T-shirts, and dog chew toys that feature Biden dressed in pajamas and named "Sleepy Joe."

The latest Facebook ads promoting these or similar items have been active since March 13.