Supreme Court, Other D.C. Buildings Evacuated as Police Investigate Bomb Threat on Capitol Hill

U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday are investigating what they called "an active bomb threat" from a man in a truck parked near the Library of Congress, leading to the evacuation of the library, the Supreme Court, and a nearby House office building.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that they have not seen anything that resembles explosives in the vehicle. But they also said that the driver has claimed to have explosives, and claims he is holding a detonator.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC that man in the truck is communicating with authorities at the scene by writing on a dry erase board that he had in the vehicle.

Bomb technicians from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, in addition to FBI negotiators.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court building also had been evacuated.

A Republican National Committee spokeswoman said the RNC offices nearby were evacuated as well.

Congress is currently in recess. Tthe Supreme Court also is not in session.

The White House was monitoring the situation, and getting updates from law enforcement.

Subways were bypassing the Capitol South station because of the investigation, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

