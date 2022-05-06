Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

U.S.-Listed Chinese EV Maker Nio Proposes a Secondary Listing of Its Shares in Singapore

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • Chinese electric carmaker Nio said on Friday it is planning a secondary listing of its shares in Singapore.
  • Nio is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and also carried out a secondary listing in Hong Kong in March. Singapore would be the third exchange that Nio's shares are trading on.
  • The move comes as Nio and dozens of other U.S.-listed Chinese companies face a possible delisting from American exchanges.

Chinese electric carmaker Nio said Friday that it's planning a secondary share listing in Singapore.

Nio, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also carried out a secondary listing in Hong Kong in March. Singapore would be the third exchange that Nio's shares are trading on.

The move comes as Nio and dozens of other U.S.-listed Chinese companies were added to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission list of firms facing a possible desilting from American exchanges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Former President Donald Trump passed a law in 2020 that required U.S.-listed foreign companies to comply with higher auditing standards. Those that failed to follow the rules could be delisted.

To mitigate the delisting risk, major Chinese companies listed in the U.S. — such as Alibaba, JD.com and others — have carried out secondary listings, mainly in Hong Kong.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Under Armour, Monster Beverage and More

Business 18 mins ago

Elon Musk Denies Claim by Truth Social Boss That Trump Encouraged Him to Buy Twitter

But Nio's move to list on a third venue, particularly Singapore, is a unique move — one that's not been followed by many other Chinese firms yet.

Nio's rivals Xpeng and Li Auto have both listed shares in Hong Kong via a so-called dual primary listing.

Correction: This story has been updated to correctly reflect that Xpeng and Li Auto have dual primary listings in Hong Kong. An earlier version of the story misrepresented those listings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us