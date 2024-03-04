Ukraine war live updates: Berlin accuses Russia of ‘information war' in first reaction to Russian leak of German military call

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has accused Russia of conducting an "information war" against Berlin to create divisions within the country. That comes after the Russian leak last Friday of a 38-minute audio recording of German military officials discussing Ukraine.

In Germany's first reaction to the leak, Pistorius said Sunday that the leak — an embarrassment for Berlin that raised questions over basic military security protocol — was "part of an information war that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is waging."

"It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity," a Reuters translation of the comments stated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

During the call, German officers were heard discussing the possible delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, possible strike targets such as the Crimean bridge, as well as stating that British troops were "on the ground" in Ukraine.

In other news, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that political will is needed among international partners to ensure that Ukraine gets the military supplies it needs.

"If this does not happen, it will be one of the most shameful pages of history — if America or Europe lose to the Iranian "Shahed" [Iranian-made drones] or Russian fighters," he said.

Russian court upholds ruling barring anti-war candidate from vote

Getty Images

Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a ruling barring opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in this month's presidential election, Nadezhdin said on Monday.

Nadezhdin was barred from standing when the Central Election Commission said it had found irregularities, including names of dead people, in the list of supporters' signatures he had presented in support of his candidacy.

— Reuters

Kremlin says German military call verifies Western 'plans for strikes on Russian territory'

The Kremlin said a call between German military officers that was leaked by Russian media last Friday showed that the German military department "is substantively and specifically discussing plans for strikes on Russian territory," Russia Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"In itself [the military's conversation] suggests that within the Bundeswehr plans to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation are being substantively and specifically discussed ... Everything here is more than obvious," Peskov said, news agency Tass reported.

Russian media leaked a 38-minute recording last Friday in which senior German officers discussed the possibility of sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, as well as the possibility of attacking the Crimean Bridge that links the Russian mainland with annexed peninsula Crimea.

Mikhail Metzel | AFP | Getty Images

The Kremlin spokesperson said the audio recording raised the question of whether the plans the German military officials had discussed were part of German state policy. In any case, Peskov claimed that the recording proved "the direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict around Ukraine."

Peskov said Russia would assess the results of the German investigation into the leak that was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia summons German ambassador after damaging leak

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the German ambassador, after the leak of an audio recording of German military officials discussing Ukraine and the possible targeting of Russian infrastructure in occupied Ukraine.

Germany's ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Lambsdorff, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday "in connection with a conversation between German officers regarding the attacks on the Crimean Bridge," news agency Tass reported, citing an unnamed source.

The summons comes after Russian media leaked a 38-minute recording in which senior German officers discussed the possibility of sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, as well as attacking the Crimean Bridge that links the Russian mainland with annexed peninsula Crimea.

The officers purportedly discussed the extent to which Taurus missiles were capable of destroying the Crimean Bridge, as well as the details of the preparation of the attack.

Germany confirmed the call was real but said it couldn't tell whether it had been edited. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has demanded an investigation into the leaking of the call, which Der Spiegel magazine said was held on the WebEx platform rather than a secure internal army network. On Sunday, Germany's defense minister accused Russia of waging an "information war" against it.

— Holly Ellyatt

Window to support Ukraine 'slowly closing,' British lawmaker and defense expert says

The window of opportunity to help Ukraine is "slowly closing", a British lawmaker and former chair of the country's parliamentary defense committee said Monday as he commented on the furore over the leak of a German military meeting.

"The window to support Ukraine is slowly closing and we need to give them the military equipment the need and that includes those [German-made] Taurus missiles," Tobias Ellwood told the BBC's Today program Monday.

Afp Contributor | Afp | Getty Images

Ellwood was asked to comment on the Russia media's publication last Friday of a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine. In the recording, German military officials are heard discussing the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly so far firmly rejected.

They also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and possible military targets such as the bridge over the Kerch Strait that links Russia to annexed peninsula Crimea.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded Sunday, accusing Russia of conducting an "information war" and "hybrid disinformation attack" aimed at creating divisions within the country. Russia denies spreading false or misleading information.

When asked about the leak, Conservative Party lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said it raised questions over security protocol in Germany, and said it revealed tensions between senior German military and the German chancellor when it comes to the sending of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

"Scholz seems to believe that selling peace to his domestic audience will help his political standing but in reality this means, selling out to Russia."

Ellwood refused to comment on the apparent accidental leaking of British military secrets in the German phone call, in which German officers said the U.K. had troops "on the ground" in Ukraine. Britain already trains Ukrainian troops and supplies weaponry.

— Holly Ellyatt

Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' after military recording

Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images

Germany's defense minister said on Sunday Russia was conducting an "information war" aimed at creating divisions within Germany, his first reaction to the publication in Russia of an audio recording of a meeting of senior German military officials.

Russian media on Friday published a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.

On Saturday, Germany called it an apparent act of eavesdropping and said it was investigating.

"The incident is much more than just the interception and publication of a conversation ... It is part of an information war that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is waging," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday.

"It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity."

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied accusations of spreading false or misleading information when faced with allegations from other countries.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on social media on Friday: "We demand an explanation from Germany," without detailing its particular concerns.

Russia's embassy in Berlin has not responded to an emailed request for comment.

Participants in the call discuss the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly so far firmly rejected. They also talk about the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and possible military targets.

-- Reuters

Zelenskyy: Political will needed to help us or it'll be a 'shameful' page in history

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said political will among his country's international partners is required to ensure that Ukraine secures the military supplies it needs.

"Each partner knows what is needed. The main thing is the political will to implement everything. To provide exactly the level of supply that will help," Zelenskyy said on Telegram Sunday.

"If this does not happen, it will be one of the most shameful pages of history — if America or Europe lose to the Iranian "Shahed" [Iranian-made drones] or Russian fighters," he added.

There are concerns that the window of opportunity for supporting Ukraine is gradually closing, with Russia emboldened from recent gains in the east and continuing reluctance among some Western partners — such as Germany and some prominent Republicans in the U.S. — to supply more military aid or more advanced weapons (such as long-range Taurus missiles when it comes to Berlin).

— Holly Ellyatt