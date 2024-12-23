US launches new probe into legacy Chinese chips as tech pressure on Beijing escalates

The Biden administration on Monday said it launched a new probe into legacy Chinese semiconductors that may go into everything from cars to household goods and defense systems.

China "routinely engages in non-market policies and practices, as well as industrial targeting" of the chip industry, which allows Chinese firms "to significantly harm competition and create dangerous supply chain dependencies in foundational semiconductors," the White House said in a statement.

