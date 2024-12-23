Money Report

US launches new probe into legacy Chinese chips as tech pressure on Beijing escalates

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

China is looking to challenge the U.S. in artificial intelligence. China’s tech giants have launched their own AI models. 
Niphon | Istock | Getty Images
  • The Biden administration on Monday said it launched a new probe into legacy Chinese semiconductors that may go into everything from cars to household goods and defense systems.

China "routinely engages in non-market policies and practices, as well as industrial targeting" of the chip industry, which allows Chinese firms "to significantly harm competition and create dangerous supply chain dependencies in foundational semiconductors," the White House said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

