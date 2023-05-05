Warren Buffett Gave Alex Rodriguez 2 Pieces of Investing Advice When He Signed His $252 Million Contract

When he was just 25 years old, baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers. It was the biggest contract in the history of sports at the time.

The deal not only set A-Rod up for life from a financial standpoint, it also helped him create a valuable relationship with legendary investor Warren Buffett.

In an interview with Bloomberg's David Rubenstein this week, A-Rod said he decided to cold-call the investor — who is 45 years his senior — after learning that Berkshire Hathaway was insuring his contract.

"I reached out to him and I said "Warren, now that we're business partners, maybe I can come out and see you in Omaha,'" Rodriguez explained.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Buffett's secretary Debbie Bosanek answered quickly, extending an invitation for the all-star to visit in October.

"I said 'I'll be there, 'cause we're not going to the playoffs,'" Rodriguez replied.

Mark Peterson | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

It began a relationship that would see A-Rod visit Omaha annually for "five or six years" to take meetings with Buffett. Rodriguez said that he and Buffett "have this great connection over our love of baseball."

In addition to telling Rodriguez that "you always want to be a gentleman" and encouraging him to be "a great baseball player," Buffett shared a piece of investing knowledge with the young athlete.

"The two rules of investing are 'One: Never lose money,' and 'Two: Don't forget rule No. 1,'" Rodriguez said Buffett told him.

Rodriguez was eventually traded to the New York Yankees just three years into his deal. In New York, he broke his own record when he signed a 10-year, $275 million contract.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.