Watch Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun testify before Senate panel on whistleblower allegations

By Ece Yildirim,CNBC

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will face questions from the Senate Permanent Subcommitee on Investigations on Tuesday over quality control concerns and whistleblower allegations.

Boeing's bestselling 737 Max plane has been the source of controversy since two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019. Scrutiny of the company increased again after a door plug blew out of one of its nearly new 737 Max planes during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Following the incident, company whistleblower Sam Salehpour came forward and claimed that the aerospace company put excessive stress on airplane joints, which reduced some of the planes' lifespans. Boeing denied the claims as "inaccurate."

The subcommittee released new whistleblower claims Tuesday from Boeing quality assurance investigator Sam Mohawk, who alleges that the company lost track of parts that were damaged or not up to specification. Mohawk alleges that the lost parts were likely installed on airplanes in Boeing's Washington plant where 737 Max models are made.

The company announced March that Calhoun will step down from his post as CEO before the end of the year.

— CNBC's Leslie Josephs contributed to this report

