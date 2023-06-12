Connecticut records $23 million in cannabis sales in May

Nearly $23 million in legal cannabis sales was recorded in the month of May - an increase from April.

The state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) recorded approximately $21 million in adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sales last month.

Of the $23 million total in May, $11.5 million came from adult-use sales and $11.2 million came from the medical marijuana market, DCP officials said.

State data shows that adult-use cannabis sales have increased each month this year.

State officials said medical marijuana patients purchased over 312,000 products and adult-use consumers bought over 292,000 products.

The average product price for medical marijuana users was $35.86 and $39.47 for adult users, according to the DCP.

The DCP said the preliminary data does not include taxes collected at the point of sale on adult-use transactions and is subject to further review by the department while medical marijuana patients do not pay taxes on the purchase of their medicine.

What to know about cannabis sales in Connecticut

The limit for adult-use per transaction is a quarter-ounce of raw flower or the equivalent.

Medical marijuana patients may purchase up to five ounces per month and are not subject to individual transaction limits.

Cannabis was approved for adult-use in Connecticut in June 2021 and adult-use sales began Jan. 10, 2023 at licensed retailers.

For more information about cannabis sales in the state, click here.