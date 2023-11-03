Limits on adult-use cannabis sales will change in December

Starting Dec. 1, the maximum limit for retail sales of adult-use cannabis will increase from seven grams to 14 grams per transaction, or half an ounce.

“We reviewed the available supply and demand since before the launch of the market and feel that now it’s appropriate to increase the transaction limit from a quarter of an ounce to a half an ounce,” said Bryan Cafferelli, the commissioner for the Department of Consumer Protection.

Recreational cannabis sales in the state have set new record highs each month since January. The latest numbers show a slight increase from $14 million in August to $14.3 million in September.

But medical sales have remained fairly flat from July to September, coming in just under $11 million. The state has kept a close eye on both sides.

“But, as we’ve seen the market progress, and realized that the supply is available for both the medical patients and adult-use, it’s prudent now to allow a little more so from a quarter to a half an ounce per transaction,” Cafferelli said.

At the Affinity Dispensary in New Haven, Tiarra Pallet greets a flow of customers with a smile.

“Hi, how are you? You placed a pre-order honey?” she asked. “Okay, you’re just going to show your ID at the window.”

The dispensary has a separate service line and inventory for medical patients.

“There are certain products on the market that are of the bigger strength and can only be sold to the medical patients,” said Gabbi Albert, the general manager.

She said the limit increase will likely change how people purchase products.

“Maybe the frequency of their visits won’t be as often if they can get more in one shot," Albert said.