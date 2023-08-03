Property of former Chowder Pot in Hartford sold to cannabis company

The site where the Chowder Pot used to be in Hartford has been bought by a medical and adult-use cannabis company for $4 million.

Goman and York Property Advisors said the 28,000 square-foot property at 165 Brainard Rd. was sold to INSA, which is cannabis company that operates in multiple states including Massachusetts, Florida and Ohio.

The company also bought the neighboring property located at 167 Brainard Rd. They plan to combine both properties into a fully integrated cultivation, production and retail facility.

“Although the property was originally not for sale, our client naturally realized the inherent value the property possessed, sitting on 5.2 acres immediately adjacent to I-91 and Routes 5 and 15. We approached the eventual seller with a unique and timely opportunity," said Rob Montesi, senior vice president of transactional services at Goman and York.

The facility is expected to begin operations in 2024. For more information about the sale, click here.

The Chowder Pot of Hartford closed on March 25 after decades at its current location.