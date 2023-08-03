Hartford

Property of former Chowder Pot in Hartford sold to cannabis company

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The site where the Chowder Pot used to be in Hartford has been bought by a medical and adult-use cannabis company for $4 million.

Goman and York Property Advisors said the 28,000 square-foot property at 165 Brainard Rd. was sold to INSA, which is cannabis company that operates in multiple states including Massachusetts, Florida and Ohio.

The company also bought the neighboring property located at 167 Brainard Rd. They plan to combine both properties into a fully integrated cultivation, production and retail facility.

“Although the property was originally not for sale, our client naturally realized the inherent value the property possessed, sitting on 5.2 acres immediately adjacent to I-91 and Routes 5 and 15. We approached the eventual seller with a unique and timely opportunity," said Rob Montesi, senior vice president of transactional services at Goman and York.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The facility is expected to begin operations in 2024. For more information about the sale, click here.

The Chowder Pot of Hartford closed on March 25 after decades at its current location.

Cannabis in Connecticut

marijuana Aug 2

This city consumes more marijuana than anywhere else in the world: Study

connecticut in color Jul 26

West Hartford's first recreational cannabis retailer set to open

cannabis Jul 21

Green Coach launches cannabis deliveries to medical patients

This article tagged under:

HartfordCannabis in Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us