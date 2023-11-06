Cannabis in Connecticut

Simsbury voters to decide whether to allow recreational cannabis sales

Voters in Simsbury will be deciding whether to allow the sale of recreational cannabis in town.

When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, one of the ballot items they will find asks,” Shall the sale of recreational marijuana be allowed in the Town of Simsbury?”

Connecticut law allows residents 21 and over to legally possess and consume marijuana.

However, for a cannabis establishment to operate, it must have zoning approval from local authorities.

According to information cities and towns provided to the state Department of Consumer Protection, these is where cities and towns stand on cannabis zoning.

This article tagged under:

Cannabis in Connecticut
