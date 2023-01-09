Cannabis in Connecticut

What to Know: Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin in Conn. on Tuesday

By Cailyn Blonstein & Michael Fuller

Recreational cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut will begin on Tuesday and here's what you need to know.

The cannabis industry is estimated to bring in $73 million in state revenue by 2026. All adults 21 and over will be able to start purchasing products starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Recreational cannabis sales will begin days after a state law went into effect on Jan, 1 that erases thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions.

This law erases 43,754 convictions, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

How Much Cannabis You Can Buy In CT

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent, per transaction. That includes edibles like a standard-sized brownie or cookie that can be the equivalent of .08 grams of THC, seven pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh one gram each or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh half a gram each.

Transaction limits will be reviewed over time.

Where Can You Buy Recreational Cannabis in Connecticut

Hybrid dispensaries will be located in:

  • Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford
  • The Botanist in Danbury (Note: The Botanist will not begin recreational sales Tuesday. No date is set.)
  • Zen Leaf in Meriden
  • The Botanist in Montville
  • Affinity in New Haven
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford
  • Still River Wellness in Torrington
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic

Long lines and traffic are expected around the hybrid retailers so medical marijuana patients are advised to purchase any necessary medication prior to Tuesday.

