22 More UK COVID-19 Variant Cases Reported in Conn.

A total of 42 people have now tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant in Connecticut, according to state officials.

This figure includes 22 additional B.1.1.7 cases reported as of Friday.

State officials said specimen collection dates for these newly identified cases were from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3.

The individuals who tested positive for the variant were between the ages of 5 and 90.

The newly identified variant cases are residents of the following towns:

  • Fairfield - 1
  • Greenwich -1
  • Hamden - 1
  • Madison - 1
  • Meriden - 1
  • New Britain - 1
  • New Haven - 2
  • North Branford - 1
  • Oxford - 2
  • Prospect - 1
  • Seymour - 1
  • Shelton - 1
  • Southbury - 1
  • Stratford - 1
  • Torrington - 1
  • Thomaston - 2
  • Waterbury - 1
  • West Haven - 1
  • Woodbridge - 1

The first selectman of Fairfield announced Friday that their B.1.1.7 case reported in late January was a student in Fairfield Public Schools. That person has already completed their isolation period, according to Brenda Kupchick.

The state's coronavirus positivity rate remains steady at 2.22% and 27 more virus-related deaths have been reported.

Researchers from the CDC have found that two masks are better than wearing one to slow the spread of coronavirus. Dr. James Mazo, the regional medical director of occupational health and safety for Trinity Health of New England, explains why.

