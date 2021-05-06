AAA and Travel Agents Offer Tips For Summer Vacation Plans

Travel season is here and so is the demand to hit the road or catch a flight but before you do, there's a couple of tips to keep in mind.

The biggest piece of advice from travel experts is to prepare your plans in advance before heading to your destination during the summer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The increase in demand really has shot up in March and really what we've been seeing is an increase every month since then," said Chip Morgan, vice president of leisure travel at AAA.

Travel experts warn that as more people travel, consumers can expect to see prices go up.

"There's this combination of an increase in demand, limited inventory, and a desire to recoup some of those lost revenues," said Brenda Hunsberger, senior vice president of travel services for AAA.

If you're looking to save some money, travel agents suggest getting started on your travel plans right away.

"Plan early but then again, check often because there are times when prices may come down even after people have booked," said Hunsberger.

The travel federation believes the uptick in travel is directly tied to more people being vaccinated and consumer behavior changing.

According to AAA, there is no vaccine requirement for domestic travel. However, international travelers returning to the U.S. need a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight.

"Even if you have a vaccination, that doesn't mean you can't be a carrier so the idea here is to make sure you are safe as possible," said Morgan.

If you're thinking about hitting the road, you want to be aware of rising fees for car rentals.

"The issue is a lot of car rental businesses sold off their inventory," said Debra Calvert, managing director of auto travel and merchandise for AAA. "There is lower availability plus the increase in demand has drive prices really high."

Travel agents suggest completing your research in advanced to ensure you're comfortable traveling.

"The rules change daily and what we're seeing is a change every day so it can be hard to keep up with some countries and what they require before entering," said Fara Alleyne, owner of Travel By Fara.

"You're putting out money and the airlines aren't going to give you your money back so don't buy something until you're sure about it," she continued.