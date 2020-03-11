CCSU Moves All Classes Online Starting After Spring Break

Central Connecticut State University is moving all classes online after spring break amid coronavirus concerns.

School officials said all classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least April 5.

Residence halls will be closed from Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. Residence Life is finalizing new accommodations for students who had planned to remain in the residence halls during spring break, according to the school.

All resident students are urged to take home materials that are necessary for classes, including books and laptops. Any student who does not have a home computer, laptop or mobile phone is asked to reach out to the school by sending an email to covidupdate@ccsu.edu for help.

Any student who has off-campus clinics, internships or other experiential activities may continue to attend them if the facility remains open, according to the school.

For student athletes, all games, meets and practices are canceled until at least April 6.

All campus events, regardless of size, that are scheduled between March 14 and April 5 are canceled. That also includes any event sponsored by external clients, the school said.

According to the school, the following facilities are closed to the public beginning March 14 through April 5:

Student Center

Huang Recreation Center

Burritt Library

CCSU ESports Center

Dining Hals

Student Technology Center

Detrick Gymnasium

Welte Auditorium

For the latest information, you can check CCSU's website here.