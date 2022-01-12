Hartford

City of Hartford to Distribute an Additional 6,000 COVID-19 Test Kits, N95 Masks Thursday

The City of Hartford is distributing thousands more COVID-19 at-home test kits and N95 masks to residents later this week.

City officials said approximately 6,000 testing kits will be available Thursday at six different locations.

The locations include:

  • Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Library Branch on Campfield Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch on Albany Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Mark Twain House on Farmington Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Northwest Boys and Girls Club on Nahum Drive from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Maria De La Paz Church/St. Lawrence O'Toole on New Britain Avenue from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each location's distribution is only while supplies last.

Thursday's distribution will mark the city's third round of test kit distributions.

Approximately 8,000 test kits were given to Hartford residents on Thursday, December 30.

City officials said an additional 10,000 test kits and 120,708 N95 masks were distributed last week to Hartford Public Schools, early learning centers, the Hartford Family Child Care network, staff and residents of the Hartford Housing Authority, city employees, senior centers, and staff and residents at elderly assisted living facilities.

Hartford residents are able to receive one test kit and two N95 masks per adult. Proof of residence is required.

