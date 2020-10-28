Communicable Disease Clinic in Bridgeport Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Cases

The Communicable Disease Clinic in Bridgeport is temporarily closed after two city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and during the closure, some patients are being transferred to other facilities.

Health officials said the clinic is closed until November 10 and the closure follows quarantine and isolation protocols with precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the office and among personnel.

Tuberculosis operations have been transferred to the state. Health officials said the State Dept. of Public Health is taking over continuity of care for TB patients for the next 14 days.

According to health officials, arrangements have been made through the CTDPH and neighboring health departments for any patients seeking treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. For the next 14 days, patients will be referred to local health departments in surrounding towns.

State Dept. of Public Health and the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response is providing mutual aid and is contact tracing in Bridgeport, authorities said.

“We are finding that COVID-19 is spreading through small gatherings of family and friends and this is having a significant impact on the increase in cases," said health director Lisa Morrissey.

"I can’t emphasize enough the importance of wearing your mask, social distancing, minimizing gatherings, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested. This is time to come together and take care of our community by following the protocols," she added.

The clinic is expected to reopen on November 10.