Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.76%, Hospitalizations Climb Again

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.76% on Wednesday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That is down from Tuesday's rate of 6.7% but is still higher than the state's rolling 7-day average, which was 4.1% on Tuesday.

There were 36 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The current number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Connecticut is 584, the highest number since late May.

The state also saw nine new COVID-related deaths reported.

Connecticut is among the Top 10 states experiencing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to NBC News. The state has seen a 106% increase in cases in the last 14 days.