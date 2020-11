Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to 6.74% as hospitalizations continued to skyrocket, according to data released Tuesday.

There was a net increase of 52 hospitalizations since Monday, with a total of 548 currently hospitalized with the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday the state has doubled hospitalizations in the past few weeks.

There were 22,612 new tests reported Tuesday, with 1,524 coming back positive. Nine more people have died, putting the death toll at 4,707.

Governor Lamont announced a significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday.

