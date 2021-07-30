Connecticut Science Center to Require Face Masks

The Connecticut Science Center will again require visitors and staff to wear face masks.

COVID-19 cases are rising and a statement on the CT Science Center’s website said it is following the recommendation of the Connecticut Department of Public Health and reinstating a universal mask policy until further notice.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said it "strongly recommends" that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with significant COVID-19 transmission, per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released earlier this week.

The department recommended that people who live in, work in, or visit Hartford, New London, or New Haven counties follow the CDC guidance to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

It also encourages residents with underlying medical conditions or who live with high-risk or unvaccinated individuals to consider wearing a mask indoors, including those with young children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

The CT Science Center is requiring all occupants of indoor public and common areas who are 2 and up, including staff and visitors, to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that remains in effect requiring all individuals who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors and unable to maintain adequate distance from others.