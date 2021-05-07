Connecticut Sees Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Declining Hospitalizations

Connecticut saw a low COVID-19 test positive rate on Friday combined with a continuing decline in active hospitalizations from the disease, according to the latest state data.

Of the 31,335 COVID-19 tests administered since Thursday, 436 came back positive for a 1.39% positive rate.

Hospitalizations from the disease fell by 15 to a total of 309 currently. Deaths associated with COVID-19, however, increased by six. A cumulative 8,137 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in the state.

Recently released data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows that the coronavirus vaccine is highly effective, with less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated residents becoming infected.

Data shows that a total of 242 people who are fully vaccinated, otherwise known as "breakthrough cases," have tested positive for COVID-19. That is out of over 1.46 million residents who are already fully vaccinated in the state.

DPH officials said these breakthrough cases occur when a person who has completed their vaccine series becomes infected with the coronavirus.