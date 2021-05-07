Connecticut Sees Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Declining Hospitalizations

Connecticut saw a low COVID-19 test positive rate on Friday combined with a continuing decline in active hospitalizations from the disease, according to the latest state data.
Of the 31,335 COVID-19 tests administered since Thursday, 436 came back positive for a 1.39% positive rate.
Hospitalizations from the disease fell by 15 to a total of 309 currently. Deaths associated with COVID-19, however, increased by six. A cumulative 8,137 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in the state.
Local
Recently released data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows that the coronavirus vaccine is highly effective, with less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated residents becoming infected.
Data shows that a total of 242 people who are fully vaccinated, otherwise known as "breakthrough cases," have tested positive for COVID-19. That is out of over 1.46 million residents who are already fully vaccinated in the state.
DPH officials said these breakthrough cases occur when a person who has completed their vaccine series becomes infected with the coronavirus.