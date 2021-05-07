DPH Releases Data That Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness in Preventing the Virus

Recently released data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows that the coronavirus vaccine is highly effective, with less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated residents becoming infected.

Data shows that a total of 242 people who are fully vaccinated, otherwise known as "breakthrough cases," have tested positive for COVID-19. That is out of over 1.46 million residents who are already fully vaccinated in the state.

DPH officials said these breakthrough cases occur when a person who has completed their vaccine series becomes infected with the coronavirus.

Of the 242 breakthrough cases, 109, or 45%, experienced no symptoms. Three of the cases resulted in death, however, all three individuals also had underlying medical conditions and were over the age of 55, officials said.

Officials say that a total of 132 vaccine breakthrough deaths have been reported in the United States.

“The main takeaway is that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and cases of infection after a person is fully vaccinated are very rare. The best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is vaccination, and I strongly urge all eligible Connecticut residents who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

In addition to the overall number of breakthrough cases, DPH also released the following demographic information:

159 (65.7%) cases were among women

58 (24%) cases occurred among persons living in congregate settings (i.e. – nursing homes, assisted living facilities)

32 (13.2%) cases have been hospitalized

“The vaccine is our most powerful tool against COVID-19, but these rare instances of infection after vaccination are a reminder that no vaccine is 100% effective. As long as we continue to see cases of COVID in Connecticut, it is important to continue the use of the other tools at our disposal: masking when indoors and in large outdoor crowds, hand washing, social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes when vaccination status is unknown,” Gifford said.