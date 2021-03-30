Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Climbs Over 5% as Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate climbed to over 5% on Tuesday as hospitalizations and deaths from the disease continue to rise, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health.

Of the 30,715 coronavirus tests administered since Monday, 1,617 came back positive for a test rate of 5.26%. The previous seven-day rolling average for the state had been around 3.5% as of Monday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hospitalizations of patients facing COVID-19 increased by 20 to 518. Two more residents lost their lives from the disease, bringing the state's cumulative death toll to 7,885.

Beginning April 1, all Connecticut residents aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In recent days, public health officials and elected leaders around the country have warned about the possibility of rising cases, especially with the Easter holiday and spring break, and have urged people to continue to practice mask wearing and social distancing.