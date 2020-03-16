Coronavirus Cases Surge to 41 in Connecticut

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut has risen to 41, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The agency released the numbers Monday afternoon.

Here are the current numbers broken down by county:

Fairfield County: 29

Hartford County: 4

Litchfield County: 4

New Haven County: 4

Gov. Ned Lamont joined the governors of New York and New Jersey ordering all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and casinos to close as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

Restaurants will be able to continue take-out and delivery service, according to Gov. Lamont.

He said he is working with Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, which are both tribal casinos on sovereign land. Mohegan Sun said Monday it would close temporarily.

The governor noted that drive-through testing has been approved at seven Connecticut hospitals, but only for those who have a prescription for the test from their doctor and make an appointment in advance. Those hospitals are:

Bridgeport Hospital

Bristol Health

Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital

Stamford Health

Waterbury Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital

The state is also working to streamline approval for healthcare providers to make coronavirus-related treatment and services available.