Restaurants, Casinos, Gyms, Movie Theaters to Close in Tri-State Area Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York made an announcement about closings across the tri-state area amid coronavirus concerns on Monday.

Within the tri-state area, no gatherings will be allowed with more than 50 people, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. This follows the newest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because large events can fuel the spread of the disease, the CDC said gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed throughout the country for the next eight weeks.

All casinos, gyms and movie theaters will also be closing at 8 p.m. on Monday, Gov. Cuomo added.

Gov. Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy said they will close commercial casinos at 8 p.m. on Monday. Gov. Lamont will also close the state's physical off-track betting facilities.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they are urging the tribal casinos in their states to close, however, it's unclear if they will be forced to close.

Restaurants and bars are also expected to close at 8 p.m. on Monday. Take-out services will still be available.

“Weeks ago, Connecticut restaurants began doubling down on cleaning procedures in order to protect our customers and our employees. In the wake of Governor Lamont’s announcement, local restaurant owners will continue to offer safe, clean service to customers via takeout, curbside pickup and delivery," Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

There are more than 8,500 eating and drinking establishments across the state and the restaurant industry employs more than 160,000 people, according to the association.

"In the weeks ahead, we look forward to returning to full service once this difficult period has passed, so that our industry can continue to be an enormous economic driver for the state, and continue to employ tens of thousands of people throughout Connecticut,” Dolch said in a statement.

All of these places will remain closed until further notice.

This comes as more than 850 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the tri-state area.

There are more than 2,900 cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 156,000 cases worldwide.