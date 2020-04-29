Coronavirus in Connecticut: Interactive – Latest Town by Town Case Numbers

The state of Connecticut's Department of Public Health is providing information daily on the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

Wednesday marked the seventh straight day of decreased hospitalizations in the state.

Breakdown By Gender

More of the deaths have been of male residents though more female residents have been confirmed as having coronavirus.

Infections by gender (as provided by the Department of Public Health on April 23):

Female: 12,337

Male: 10,406

Deaths by gender:

Female: 773

Male: 851

Breakdown By Race/Ethnicity

The state has recently started to classify the rate of cases and deaths by "race/ethnicity."

Rate of COVID-19 cases by race/ethnicity per 100,000 population (as of April 28):

Hispanic: 674

Non-Hispanic White: 344

Non-Hispanic Black: 779

Non-Hispanic Asian: 200

Rate of COVID-19 associated deaths (as of April 28):

Hispanic: 32

Non-Hispanic White: 62

Non-Hispanic Black: 82

Non-Hispanic Asian: 10

See the full state Department of Public Health update here