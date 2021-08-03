COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up; All of Connecticut Now Seeing ‘Substantial' Transmission

Connecticut saw another increase in COVID-related hospitalizations Tuesday, though the positivity rate decreased from the day before. Also, Litchfield County has reached what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call "substantial" transmission, meaning all of Connecticut is seeing a significant spread of the virus.

With the Delta variant spreading widely among the unvaccinated and even causing mild cases in some vaccinated people, we need to talk more about individual responsibility when it comes to the virus, says University of South Florida VP Dr. Jay Wolfson.

There are 165 people currently hospitalized with the virus, the highest we've seen since May and a net increase of 17 from the day before.

Of 11,253 tests reported Tuesday, 277 came back positive for a positivity rate of 2.46%, down from 3.18% on Monday.

The state is only releasing numbers on COVID-19 deaths weekly, on Thursdays. At last report, there were 8,293 deaths in Connecticut since the start of the pandemic.

State officials have been urging the public to get vaccinated, saying it is the best defense against the virus and the spreading delta variant.

The state Department of Public Health is recommending that everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This is in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending universal masking in areas seeing "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 transmission. Every county in Connecticut has reached that threshold as of Tuesday, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

Some towns and cities have reinstituted mask mandates at municipal buildings, though the state has not announced a new mandate. Some colleges and universities have also adjusted mask-wearing policies.