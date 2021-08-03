More CT Cities and Towns Requiring Masks as COVID Cases Rise

The state Department of Health is strongly recommending that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status as COVID-19 cases increase and several Connecticut cities and towns are now requiring face masks in local government buildings.

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that allows municipal leaders to enact mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people while inside public places.

The latest order allows municipal leaders to move beyond Lamont’s current edict, which requires only unvaccinated people to wear masks while inside public places. It also requires everyone to wear them in specific settings, such as health care facilities, prisons, daycare sites and public and private transit.

This comes as cases in Connecticut have risen rapidly due to the spread of the Delta variant, according to the state Department of Health.

Note: This is a developing list and will be updated.

ANSONIA

Ansonia City Hall is open to visitors, but you need to use a door buzzer and wear a mask.

As of Aug. 5, the police department lobby is open to the public as usual. ARMS, Nature Center, Library and Public Works buildings are employee-only. The Transfer Station will remain open to the public.

BARKHAMSTED

Anyone entering town hall must wear a mask, even if they have been vaccinated. The town will provide masks on each level of entry that will be given to anyone who needs one.

All employees will be required to wear a mask in shared office space and common areas, except when eating or drinking, and when meeting with the public.

BEACON FALLS

Town hall and the library are requiring all visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing while inside the building is also encouraged.

The library is still offering curbside pickup.

BETHANY

Masks are required to enter town hall.

BLOOMFIELD

Bloomfield is requiring masks in all of its municipal buildings.

Employees and visitors are required to wear a mask in municipals buildings and in public areas within the building including hallways, restrooms and meeting rooms.

Greeters will offer a mask to visitors if they arrive without one. Exceptions will be made for people with health issues that prevent them from wearing a mask.

BRISTOL

The general public is required to wear a face mask while in city hall until further notice.

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield town hall is requiring all visitors and employees to wear masks while inside the building.

CANTON

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear face masks when inside municipal buildings.

CHAPLIN

Chaplin is requiring all employees, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear a mask while working in an indoor setting and everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, who enters a town building is asked to wear a mask.

COLUMBIA

Columbia re-instituted face mask requirements for all employees and visitors within town buildings.

COVENTRY

Public buildings in Coventry are requiring facemasks indoors.

DANBURY

People visiting city hall must wear a mask inside the building.

DARIEN

Masks are required in town hall for all - vaccinated and unvaccinated.

EAST HARTFORD

On Monday, the Town of East Hartford reinstituted face mask requirements for all employees and visitors, regardless of their COVID-19, vaccination status, for all town facilities.

People visiting town of East Hartford facilities must wear a facemask at all times. Remote services are available online, by phone and by dropbox for those who are unable to comply with the mask requirements, according to local officials.

Information on remote services is available on the Town website at www.easthartfordct.gov or by calling the Town Hall at 860-291-7100.

The East Hartford Health Department is strongly encouraging all businesses and organizations to comply with the CDC’s universal mask mandate in public indoor settings to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission.

MANCHESTER

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that masks are now mandatory in Manchester's public municipal buildings.

NEWINGTON

In Newington, town leaders started mandating masks inside both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Newington is requiring face masks at town hall, the police department, community center and library.

Due to an increase in COVID cases. The Newington Police Department canceled its National Night Out, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Newington Parks and Recreation Monday announced its fireworks display planned for Friday has now been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

NEW LONDON

Starting Tuesday, New London will require masks while in city buildings.

There will be signs posted at the entrance to New London city buildings along with a supply of masks for visitors. The city notes that if someone cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition or if someone has a religious objection, they can call ahead and make an appointment for service.

With COVID-19 infection rates climbing, Norwich and New London will now require everyone to wear masks in city buildings.

According to a news release from Mayor Michael Passero, the city's finance building will be open to the public by appointment only.

Passero stressed the importance of the new requirement because of new data that shows fully vaccinated people who are infected with the delta variant might be infectious and can spread the virus to others.

NORWICH

Masks are now required in Norwich city buildings for all visitors and employees.

STATE CAPITOL COMPLEX

People entering buildings on the state Capitol campus in Hartford are now required to wear masks or other appropriate face coverings when in common areas, including fully vaccinated individuals.

WEST HARTFORD

Beginning Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear a mask to enter a municipal building in West Hartford. The masks will need to be worn in public areas within the buildings, including hallways, restrooms, and meeting rooms.

The town will have greeters who will offer visitors a mask if they don't have one.

Exceptions will be made for people with health issues that prevent them from wearing a mask.

WEST HAVEN

Starting Saturday, people in West Haven will have to wear a face mask to enter all city buildings. This mandate applies to everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated.

For more information about the mandate, click here.

WESTPORT

As of Thursday, staff, visitors and patrons of all Westport town buildings, including the library, will be required to wear a mask regardless of individual vaccination status.

Visitors are required to follow contact tracing, mask requirements, temperature checks and other safety protocols when entering buildings.

WOODBURY

According to the town website, as of August 2 face masks are required to enter any town buildings.