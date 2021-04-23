coronavirus in connecticut

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up to 2.62%, Hospitalizations Below 500

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate went up to 2.62% while hospitalizations have decreased and are now below 500.

There are a total of 478 hospitalizations as of Friday.

An additional eight virus-related deaths have been reported. The state's death toll is now 8,047.

On Thursday, the state's positivity rate remained below 2% at 1.78%.

Out of nearly 40,000 tests, 1,034 came back positive.

Federal health officials meet Friday to discuss the pause of using the J&J Janssen coronavirus vaccine. The pause was because of extremely rare blood clots in some patients. Could the vaccine return to market with the right disclaimer or message of caution? Peter Pitts, former FDA associate commissioner, explains.

