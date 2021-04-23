COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up to 2.62%, Hospitalizations Below 500

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate went up to 2.62% while hospitalizations have decreased and are now below 500.
There are a total of 478 hospitalizations as of Friday.
An additional eight virus-related deaths have been reported. The state's death toll is now 8,047.
Local
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
On Thursday, the state's positivity rate remained below 2% at 1.78%.
Out of nearly 40,000 tests, 1,034 came back positive.