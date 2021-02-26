600 Doses of COVID Vaccine May be Spoiled After Freezer Door Lock Failure

Several hundred doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine stored at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford may be spoiled after a safety door lock failed on a freezer containing them, the state Department of Public Health confirmed Friday.

DPH said the 600 doses were in a freezer that did not close properly and was left overnight on Friday, February 19. An alarm sounded when the internal temperature rose past the recommended level, but because of the overnight hours, no one heard the alarm.

According to Charter Oak Health Center, there is a 12-hour window for such a temperature issue. When staff discovered the failure in the morning, they separated the affected doses and contacted DPH and Moderna for further instruction. Moderna is looking into whether the doses are still viable or if they are spoiled.

None of the affected doses were given to patients and the health center continues to fulfill its vaccination plan.

DPH said Charter Oak Health Center completed a Corrective Action Plan which includes changes they will make to prevent the issue from occurring, including further staff training and a text-based notification system for the alarm.