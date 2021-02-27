Hartford

City, State Officials to Speak at COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Hartford

City and state officials are holding a press conference at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hartford on Saturday.

The clinic marks the fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic and is at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Senator Chris Murphy and other city officials will be speaking at the clinic.

There, city residents who are 55 years and older can fill out an easy, bilingual vaccine interest form and the city's health department will call them to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic, city officials said.

The clinic is being supported by the state's vaccine allocation and is conducted by the City of Hartford's Health and Human Services Department.

The vaccinations will be given by nurses from the city's health department and the state's Medical Reserve Corps, along with students from the University of Saint Joseph and UConn, city officials added.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it live in this article once it begins.

