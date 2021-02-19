COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Event in Bristol Canceled Due to Weather

A COVID-19 vaccine registration event that was planned in Bristol today to help local residents 65 and older register for an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine is canceled because of the weather.
The event, which was to be held at American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court in Bristol, is expected to be rescheduled.
When the event is held, the vaccine will not be administered. It's held so staff from Bristol Health and the American Legion Post 2 can help local residents 65 and older register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bristol Health employees will help residents signup as an alternative for people looking to registering themselves online through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) or through the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Assistance Line at 1-877-918-2224, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.
Around 360,000 people 65 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the state.
The state Department of Health is urging people to be patient and said it might take some time for people to find an available appointment, but they are adding more providers each week. Officials also said people can also search for available appointments directly with several providers.
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
- Phase 1a: The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.
- Phase 1b: As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.
- Phase 1b, tier 2: Connecticut residents between the ages of 65 and 74 can now sign up and get an appointment.
Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.
What Coronavirus Vaccines Is Connecticut Getting?
- Pfizer
- For CT residents 16 and up.
- The recommended time between doses: 21 days
- Moderna
- For CT residents 18 and up
- The recommended time between doses: 28 days
How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.
Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.
- Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
- Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
- If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
- Complete your VAMS registration.
- The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
- Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.
- Insurance information does not need to be entered.
- You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
- In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
- Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
- The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
- You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.
Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Through a Pharmacy
- CVS
- Della Pietra Pharmacy in Waterbury. By appointment, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 203-754-0181 for more information.
- Nutmeg Pharmacy
- Walgreens. You can book an appointment online here.
- Walgreens is booking appointments in Canaan, Canterbury, Dayville, Jewett City, Litchfield, Moosup, Putnam, Stafford Springs, Terryville, Thomaston, Torrington and Watertown.
- Walmart
Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Through Your Provider
Several providers in the state, like local health clinics, and health districts schedule through VAMS, including:
- Bristol Health. Vaccines are being administered in the Hughes Auditorium inside of Bristol Hospital at 41 Brewster Road in Bristol.
- Griffin Health, If you have questions about vaccination, testing, and assistance with VAMS, call 203-204-1053.
- Nuvance Health, Call Nuvance Health’s Community Hotline with questions about vaccines at 1-888-667-9262.
- Trinity Health of New England
- Schedule an appointment yourself using a valid email address via the VAMS Online Enrollment Portal or
- through MyCare Registration
- Appointments are currently available only at the Prospect location at 166 Waterbury Road, Suite 300
- MyCare scheduling is only available for current Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group patients
Providers With Their Own Vaccine Scheduling Systems
- Hartford Healthcare has several vaccination sites.
- You can schedule through MyChartPlus
- For questions or assistance with scheduling appointments through MyChartPLUS, call 860-972-4993.
- To schedule your appointment by phone, call the Hartford HealthCare Access Center at 860-827-7690 or toll-free at 833-943-5721.
- Stamford Health. Schedule online here for a vaccination at the Wheeler Building at Stamford Hospital.
- As the vaccination program expands, additional locations will be available.
- Yale New Haven Health has its own system. Click here for information on scheduling.
- Waterbury Hospital. To schedule an appointment at a Waterbury HEALTH clinic, call: 203-575-5250, Option 4.
- Call center hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
Cities and Towns Helping With COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-ups
In addition to signing up through VAMS, the state vaccine line, a provider and pharmacy, some cities and towns have additional sign-up methods or phone lines to call for help.
- Ansonia: Ansonia is working with Griffin Hospital to set up a vaccination clinic for residents age 65 and over at the Armory on March 4. To schedule an appointment you must be 65 or older. Call 203-922-3975 or 203 736-5900 and press 6175 when the auto attendant answers.
- Bethel: Residents 65+ can pre-register online here: https://www.bethel-ct.gov/content/117/478/20695.aspx
- Residents who do not use a computer can register through the Bethel Vaccine Infoline at 203-794-8523.
- Seniors can also call the Bethel Senior Center at 203-794-8593 for help registering. The 75+ age groups will continue to be the first priority, but the town will move immediately to the 65+ group as quickly as supplies allow.
- Branford: Branford has clinics every Wednesday at the Community House Gymnasium by appointment only. Eligible individuals must be registered in VAMS to schedule an appointment. Individuals who do not have computer access can call the Canoe Brook Senior Center COVID Vaccine Hotline at 203-315-0685 for assistance. If you need assistance, call the Canoe Brook Senior Center or the First Selectman’s Office at 203-315-0620.
- Bridgeport: Call the Senior Center Help Line, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 203-576-7993.
- Bridgewater: Bridgewater is taking COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration for people 65 and up. Click here.
- Bristol: The Bristol Burlington Health District and the Bristol Senior Center are holding vaccine clinics every Wednesday at the Bristol Senior Center. Appointments are required.
- If you are eligible, call the Bristol Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 860-584-7895 to sign up for a time slot.
- Check with your physician to make sure you are a good candidate to receive the vaccine.
- Canaan: If you need further information on COVID Vaccines or help on how to get one, contact Theresa Snyder Graney at socialservices@canaanfallsvillage.org or call 860-824-9855.
- Colebrook: Colebrook is helping some residents register for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you need assistance or know of an older friend/neighbor/relative that needs assistance, call the Selectman's office at 860-379-3359 Ext. 201.
- Cornwall: Cornwall Park and Recreation director Jen Markow, 860-480-0600, continues to assist many residents in the VAMS registration process.
- Danbury, to support Danbury residents 75 and up who have had trouble with the VAMS system or do not have access to email, the Danbury Department of Health & Human Services will call residents directly to schedule appointments at the Danbury Health Department Clinic, which is at Rogers Park Middle School.
- This clinic is open by appointment only for eligible individuals in 1a and 1b. To receive a call directly from the Health Department, fill out a form online here for yourself or a loved one aged 75 years or older by the day of submission.
- East Hampton: Residents may call the Senior Center at 860-267-4426, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment. The Center staff will take contact, health, and insurance (if available) information, which will be transmitted to the Health District for entry into the VAMS system.
- East Hartford: Call the Town of East Hartford Health Department at 860-291-7324; Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment in East Hartford.
- East Haven: The town will be holding vaccine clinics on Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Haven Senior Center at 91 Taylor Ave. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must be registered in VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System). Walk-Ins will not be allowed. To register, click here. Residents who need assistance with the registration process can call 203-468-3191 for support with the registration process.
- Fairfield: Fairfield's COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is 203-256-3082 to help eligible vaccine recipients. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voicemails will be returned when calls come in outside the operating hours.
- Farmington: If you have a friend or loved one who does not use the internet and you are unable to assist them, call Farmington Community Services at 860-675-2390. Staff can help residents create accounts, locate sites and schedule appointments.
- Haddam: If you need assistance with the registration process for a COVID-19 vaccine, call Jessica at Haddam Senior & Social Services at (860) 345-4621or email socialservices@haddam.org between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make your appointment.
- Hartford: Fill out a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest form here.
- Lebanon: Residents who need help or know someone who does can call the senior center at 860-642-2024.
- Madison: The Town of Madison is collecting information from residents age 65 and up who would like to be notified when the COVID-19 vaccine is available. By registering, the town can update you as information becomes available. Click here. If you are having difficulty using the online form, call the Madison Senior Center at (203) 245-5627 for assistance.
- Middlefield: Residents can call Sue D’Orvilliers at 860-349-7121.
- Middletown: Middletown residents 65 and over can pre-register by calling (860) 638-4549 or sending an email to seniorvaccine@middletownct.gov. Include your full name, phone number, date of birth, home address, email (if you have one), and whether you are living in a private home/apartment, or senior/public housing.
- Monroe: Monroe residents over 65 who need assistance may call the Monroe Vaccine Info Line at 203-452-2862.
- Naugatuck: The Naugatuck Valley Health District is administering the Moderna vaccine. Residents in need of scheduling help can call 203-881-3255, extension 108.
- New Canaan: New Canaan residents over age 65 may register to be vaccinated at Lapham Center over the next few weeks. Click here for the voluntary vaccination sign up https://forms.gle/9SF2Pmnn8sVDhyfS8 and on the Covid-19 page of the Town’s website. If you already completed the form you do not need to complete it again. The Health Department will call you when they have an appointment available for you. New Canaan seniors over age 65 may also register for vaccination appointments at other area clinics.
- New Hartford: The First Selectman's Office is also able to assist in scheduling for local clinics sponsored by the Farmington Valley Health District. Call 860-379-3389 to schedule an appointment.
- New Haven. Call the New Haven Health Department at (203) 639-2245.
- Newtown: Newtown has a vaccination pre-registration form for residents 65 and up.
- Norwalk: The City of Norwalk has partnered with the Norwalk Senior Center and Senior Services Coordinating Council to launch phone assistance lines for Norwalk seniors seeking information regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Seniors may call the Norwalk Senior Center at (203) 847-3115 (English) or (203) 299-1500 (Español), or Senior Services Coordinating Council at (203) 434-3085 or (203) 434-1876 for assistance.
- Norwalk has a waiting list for residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You must be eligible at the time of vaccination to receive a vaccine through the waitlist. Complete the form at norwalkct.org/waitlist.
- Old Lyme: The Town of Old Lyme is here to assist residents ages 65 and who need assistance arranging an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If you or your loved ones are having difficulty registering, call (860) 572-6246.
- Redding: Redding residents 65 and older can pre-register her.
- Ridgefield: Call the Department of Social Services at: 203-431-2777 or Founders Hall at 203-431-7000 or the Town Helpline at 203-431-2718.
- Sherman: If you have problems with the process, call Sherman Social Services at 860 354 2414, extension 2.
- Waterbury: You can schedule an appointment directly with the Waterbury Department of Public Health by calling 3-1-1.
- West Hartford: West Hartford: Residents who have questions about obtaining a COVID vaccine can call West Hartford’s Information Line at 860-561-6998, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents cannot register for the vaccine through the Information Line. The service is intended to provide guidance and information regarding the vaccination process.
- Westport: Human Services staff does not have access to the VAMS portal and cannot register on a resident’s behalf. However, residents may contact (203) 341-1050 or (203) 341-5037 or humansrv@westportct.gov for additional assistance, as needed.
- Windsor Locks: Windsor Locks Offers COVID Vaccine Hotline: 860 654-8979
- Woodbury: Pomperaug District Department of Health, serving Southbury, Woodbury, and Oxford, holds vaccine clinics by appointment only. Click here for information.
- Click here for an appointment.
- People without internet access can call 203-264-9616, extension 7 to make an appointment. The phone lines will be very busy.
- There will be a vaccine clinic at Woodbury Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Phone reservations can be made at 203-263-2828.
- There will be a vaccine clinic at Woodbury Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is for online reservations only.
- Woodstock: Woodstock citizens age 75 and over who want assistance making an appointment for a COVID vaccine may call Su Connor, Agent for the Elderly, at 860-974-1705.
How to Get a Ride to a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment
Check you local community to see if there is a service in your town.
- The Estuary Transit District’s Complimentary COVID Vaccination Transportation provides free accessible transportation to COVID test sites in the district 7 days per week, according to the town of East Haddam website. Trips must begin in Clinton, Chester, Essex, East Haddam, Deep River, Haddam, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and Westbrook and may be to any vaccination site in those towns, Guilford or Middletown. This includes drive-through vaccination sites. Any resident regardless of age or ability is eligible, and up to four people may travel together. Trips must be booked at least one day in advance by calling Curtin Transportation at 860-443-1655 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available upon request. Face coverings are required when riding. Wait and return service will be provided. Click here for more information.
- Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center serves seniors ages 60 and up, residing in Mystic, Stonington and North Stonington.
- To enroll
- Call for an enrollment form or email a request to barbara@thepnc.org
- Send back completed enrollment forms
- The Transportation Coordinator will call you for a pre-enrollment interview
- Schedule after enrollment:
- Call (860) 599 - 3285 ext. 108 at least 48 hours prior (2 days)
- To enroll
Who Is Next for a COVID-19 Vaccine in CT?
These groups are not yet eligible, but will be next.
- Frontline essential workers
- This group is likely to include healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1a, first responders, agricultural workers, including farmworkers, food service and restaurants, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store & pharmacy workers, public transit workers, food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly, education and child-care workers, solid waste and wastewater workers, inspectors working on site in the above locations, and frontline public and social services.)
- This will likely begin in March
- Individuals with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness
- Congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b. They include individuals and staff in
- halfway homes
- inpatient mental health facilities
- corrections facilities
- homeless shelters
- domestic violence shelters
- substance use and residential treatment facilities along with others.
- Note: In Phase 1b, congregate settings do not include supported apartments, foster or family settings, college dormitories, or boarding schools
- Congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b. They include individuals and staff in