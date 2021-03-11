CVS to Add 11 COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in Connecticut

CVS is adding 11 locations for COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut as early as Sunday, March 14, and appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccines, according to CVS.

The company said these 11 locations at pharmacy locations, in addition to 15 existing stores, will bring the total to 26 locations.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only for people who meet the state’s eligibility criteria.

On Wednesday, Target announced plans to partner with CVS to make the COVID-19 vaccine available more than 600 of its in-store pharmacies across 17 states, including Connecticut.

You must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

As of Thursday morning, CVS’s website says all of its coronavirus vaccine appointments are full.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.



Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Who Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine By Age Group

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible now

45 to 54: March 22 -- an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

35 to 44: April 12 - an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

16 to 34: May 3

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites. Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups