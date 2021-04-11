Covid-19 Vaccine

Hartford HealthCare Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Available to Eligible ER Patients

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Hartford HealthCare is providing some of its hospitals with the vaccine to administer to eligible individuals who wish to be vaccinated.

Individuals who go to one of Hartford HealthCare's hospitals seeking care will now be offered the coronavirus vaccine, officials said. If patients wish to get vaccinated and their condition allows, they can get the vaccine before being discharged.

The healthcare system will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“This is another effort to ensure that no person falls through the cracks. That we are protecting the health and well-being to all people whose care we are entrusted with,” said Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “We are making tremendous progress.”

Hospital officials estimate that 2,000 people every week will now be vaccinated through the healthcare system's emergency departments.

Below are the locations offering these services:

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Southington
  • Hartford Hospital, Hartford
  • MidState Medical Center, Meriden
  • Backus Hospital, Norwich
  • Backus Emergency Care Center, Plainfield
  • Windham Hospital, Willimantic
  • Charlotte Hungerford, Torrington
  • Winsted Emergency Department, Winsted
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport

Hartford HealthCare has already administered 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

