Hartford HealthCare Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Available to Eligible ER Patients

Hartford HealthCare is providing some of its hospitals with the vaccine to administer to eligible individuals who wish to be vaccinated.

Individuals who go to one of Hartford HealthCare's hospitals seeking care will now be offered the coronavirus vaccine, officials said. If patients wish to get vaccinated and their condition allows, they can get the vaccine before being discharged.

The healthcare system will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“This is another effort to ensure that no person falls through the cracks. That we are protecting the health and well-being to all people whose care we are entrusted with,” said Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “We are making tremendous progress.”

Hospital officials estimate that 2,000 people every week will now be vaccinated through the healthcare system's emergency departments.

Below are the locations offering these services:

The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain

The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Southington

Hartford Hospital, Hartford

MidState Medical Center, Meriden

Backus Hospital, Norwich

Backus Emergency Care Center, Plainfield

Windham Hospital, Willimantic

Charlotte Hungerford, Torrington

Winsted Emergency Department, Winsted

St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport

Hartford HealthCare has already administered 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

People 16 and up

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.