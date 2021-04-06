Hartford Holding No-Appointment COVID Vaccine Clinics for Residents

The City of Hartford is holding two no-appointment, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and older.

The first clinic will be today at the Swift Factory in the North End. The second will be on Wednesday at the Free Center.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Note: These clinics are for Hartford residents only who are 18 and up. You must show a photo ID or a piece of mail that is less than 90 days old and has a Hartford address. Walk-ups are welcome and no appointments are needed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Swift Factory Today

Swift Factory is located at 10 Love Lane in Hartford and the clinic is outside, in front of the Swift Factory.

The clinic begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m., or when vaccines run out.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Free Center Tomorrow

The second will be on Wednesday at the Free Center.

Free Center is at 460 New Britain Ave. in Hartford and the clinic is indoors.

Both clinics begin at 2 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m., or when vaccines run out.

City officials said each clinic will vaccinate 200 residents. Residents will be given appointments for other clinics if they aren’t able to be vaccinated.

A third walk-up clinic is expected this week as well.

“Our first walk-up clinic last week was a huge success, and we have more opportunities this week for hundreds of residents to get vaccinated without any appointment, right in their neighborhood,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.”

People 16 years old and up are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut and you might not get an appointment right away, but you can find one. The keys to finding one are to check several different websites and to keep checking through the day.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, the Vaccine Administration Management System opened for registration for all Connecticut residents 16 and older.

Tips to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Connecticut

Several healthcare providers, pharmacies and the Centers for Disease Control have different websites that allow you to book an appointment. Check several of them rather than just one. See below for links of providers in Connecticut.

Many systems will automatically search for clinics within five or 10 miles of your zip code. Expand your search area to find more locations.

Be persistent.

Even if a website says no appointments are available, check to see if something was added recently because the site might not have updated to reveal that more appointments are available.

Keep checking back through the day because appointments do open up.

Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

State officials encourage you to keep checking back for newer and sooner appointments but ask that you please remember to cancel the old appointment to free that space up as soon as possible for others who need it.

Check your city or town website to see if there is a waitlist.

AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine developed with the University of Oxford was found to be safe and effective in trials conducted in the U.S., Peru and Chile.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

People 16 and up

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Find a Location Near You

You can find a location near you here.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

Joel Leyden, the executive director of Vaccineangel.com, had advice for anyone trying to book an appointment with CVS and said you’re first going to see no appointments available. But if you click on another state, like Alabama, you fill out all the questions in Alabama and then you go to the bottom of the page and you put in Connecticut and you might see 30 to 40 pharmacies that are offering the vaccines.

Cities and Towns Helping With COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-ups

In addition to signing up through VAMS, the state vaccine line, a provider and pharmacy, some cities and towns have additional sign-up methods or phone lines to call for help.

What to Do If You Are Having Trouble Signing Up?

Call the United Way Vaccine Assistance Line at 877-918-2224 https://uwc.211ct.org/vaccine/

Join the New York/Connecticut Vaccine Hunters and Angels Facebook Group. This is a group of volunteers who help people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Ask a family member who has time to check throughout the day to check on openings.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days

Johnson & Johnson For CT residents 18 and up This is a single-shot vaccine



With three coronavirus vaccines now approved in the U.S., learn the difference between them.