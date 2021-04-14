Hartford Public Schools to Vaccinate 16+ Students at COVID-19 Clinic

Hartford Public Schools is partnering with St. Francis Hospital to vaccinate students 16 and over at a COVID-19 clinic on Thursday.

Students who meet the age requirement and wish to get vaccinated will be able to do so at the pop-up clinic.

“As part of our mission to serve as a transforming healing presence within our community, we extended our established partnership with Hartford Public Schools to vaccinate eligible students,” said Phillip Roland, chief medical officer of Saint Francis Hospital.

“We began this partnership by vaccinating over 2,193 educators and staff members within HPS, and thought it was extremely important to continue by offering this lifesaving vaccine to students ages 16 and up within the school system," Roland continued.

Parents accompanying their children at the vaccine clinic will also be allowed to get vaccinated. This is done in an effort to provide coronavirus vaccinations to Hartford residents, the hospital said in a statement.

"We know that the best learning and social environment for many of our students is in our schools. Access to vaccination for students, plus one parent or guardian, will help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community," said Hartford schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Trinity Health of New England, which oversees St. Francis Hospital, has been collaborating with the city to provide vaccines to residents of greater Hartford.

Last week, thousands of people received the COVID-19 vaccine at a 24-hour clinic in Hartford run by Trinity Health of New England.