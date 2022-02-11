Hundreds of People Receive Reduced-Strength COVID-19 Vaccines in New Haven: Mayor

Hundreds of people who attended a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in New Haven received doses that were improperly stored and as a result, considered less effective, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

About 650 people who attended the 54 Meadows St. clinic between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7 and got the Pfizer vaccine received the doses in question.

"The efficacy or the strength of that dose is one that we want to make sure is strong enough. We will be providing recommendations for the future of what those individuals should do," Elicker said during a news conference.

The mayor said there's no evidence that there are any associated negative health impacts.

"There's absolutely no harm here to the public and we want to emphasize that," said New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond.

The doses administered are thought to be less effective than if they were properly stored.

"There are very special procedures about cold storage and refrigeration and the doses in question were stored too long in the freezer," the mayor continued.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Elicker said all 650 people impacted will be contacted by city officials.

About two-thirds of the group received their booster shots, according to Elicker.

City health officials are investigating why this happened. They say they've been in contact with Pfizer and the state Department of Public Health about next steps.

"We have seen these kinds of temperature discrepancies in other communities across the nation and typically when this happens, the recommendation is for people to just get another shot," Elicker said in an interview.

Often times, it's after a certain amount of time, he continued. Although, the city doesn't want to make any recommendations until they get more information from authorities. Elicker said the city wants to make sure they're giving the proper recommendations.

No other vaccine clinics in the city improperly stored any doses, Bond said.

This incident happened amid personnel changes at the Meadow Street clinic.