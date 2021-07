A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at Maloney High School in Meriden today.

The clinic will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is open to anyone who is 12 or older. Anyone who is under 18 will need to be with a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Officials said the clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.