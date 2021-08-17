Quinnipiac University to Fine Students Who Are Not Vaccinated for COVID

Quinnipiac University will fine students who don’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine as well as exempt students who miss COVID-19 testing. Students who violate the COVID-19 vaccination policies will also lose access to the Quinnipiac campus network and Wi-Fi.

Quinnipiac University said students who don’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be fined up to $2,275 for the semester and unvaccinated students who do not take part in weekly testing will be fined for each week they miss.

Quinnipiac University is requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester and the deadline to upload their COVID-19 vaccination records was Aug. 1.

If a student still has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by Sept. 14, they will lose access to the Quinnipiac campus network and Wi-Fi.

Quinnipiac University officials said around 600 students missed that deadline and haven’t yet uploaded their vaccination information, which is required to return to campus, and the school hopes it will not have to fine anyone.

Quinnipiac University notified the students who haven’t uploaded their vaccination information that there will be penalties until they do.

They include a weekly fee, which could add up to $2,275 for the semester.

The fee starts at $100 per week each of the first two weeks of the semester and increases by $25 every two weeks up to a maximum of $200 per week.

The school will stop charging the fee when the student uploads the vaccination record.

Students who do receive one dose of a two-dose vaccination by Aug. 25 will not be charged as long as they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 14.

While fees and penalties will be waived for students who have already received one dose of a two-dose vaccine by Aug. 25, unvaccinated students must still upload a negative PCR test within five days of returning to campus and also participate in weekly on-campus testing until two weeks after their second dose.

The second dose must be completed by Sept. 14 to avoid penalties.

The deadline to request a vaccination exemption was July 6 and students who were granted an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide a negative PCR test that was done within five days of arriving on campus.

All unvaccinated students are required to take weekly COVID tests on campus and will be fined $100 each time they miss a week.

Quinnipiac University said that while the exemption deadline has passed, medical exemption requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The timing for religious exemptions, however, has passed, the school said.