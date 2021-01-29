Trinity Health of New England Experts to Discuss COVID-19 Variants, Vaccines

Health officials from Trinity Health of New England will hold a briefing on Friday morning to discuss the latest information surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccines to combat it.

Chief clinical officer for Trinity Health, Dr. Syed Hussain and Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, the chief of infectious diseases for St. Francis Hospital will answer questions about the new COVID-19 variants and what they mean for Connecticut.

The virtual briefing will be held at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live in this article when it happens.