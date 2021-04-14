Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Being Held at Shubert Theatre in New Haven Today and Tomorrow

A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials said the Moderna vaccine will be available for New Haven residents who are 18 or older and no appointment is necessary. Anyone wishing to get a vaccine is urged to bring a photo ID.

The FDA and CDC pausing use of the J& Janssen vaccine sends a signal to doctors across the nation to look out for the rare blood clots that occurred in 6 women out of millions of patients who received this brand of vaccine, and come up with guidance for how to treat those clots, NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains.

The vaccinations will be provided free of charge by Griffin Health's mobile vaccination team and will be available first come, first serve, officials added.

Anyone who gets a vaccine during this week's clinic will be able to get their second dose during the next clinic dates on May 12 and 13, also at the Shubert Theatre.

No appointment is necessary. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

New Haven Dept. of Health said this clinic was originally going to have Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but will now have Moderna instead.